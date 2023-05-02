HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three caught taking bribe at Discom office in Hyderabad 

May 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested an additional assistant engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and two others for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000. According to ACB, additional assistant engineer P. Prasad Babu of Chilukanagar section in Uppal sub-division demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 from a contractor from Boduppal for preparing a work-estimation report and forwarding it to the higher ups for sanction. Line inspector Inapudi Srinivasa Rao mediated the act and private assistant Dasi Gowtham took the money from the complainant.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.