Three caught smuggling 430 kilos of dry ganja

October 20, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Malkajgiri zone, along with the Keesara police, seized 430 kilograms of dry ganja.

Officials said while three men were caught transporting the contraband from Odisha to Hyderabad in a tempo, the main organisers who were piloting the consignment in a car fled.

The accused were identified as Mohan Rathod, 25, Pedda Babu Rao, 30, and Maddela Ramesh, 27, said the police, adding that the main organiser Bahulya Leelavathi alias Bheem Rao, along with his aides Gopal and Santosh, are at large.

“Bheem Rao, Gopal, Santhosh and Mohan Rathod have contacts with ganja suppliers in Odisha and have been transporting drugs to Hyderabad. While Mohan, Pedda Babu and Ramesh were in the tempo with the drugs, other three men were piloting them,” said the police.

On Thursday morning, the police intercepted the tempo at Keesara road. “The three men in the pilot vehicle escaped the spot. Efforts are on to trace and nab them,” added the police.

200 kg marijuana seized

Meanwhile in a second incident, on Thursday afternoon, the Hayathnagar police intercepted a lorry on the Pedda Amberpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) and seized 200 kilograms of marijuana. Two men who were transporting the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Pune were taken into custody.

Police said that the accused - Akkabathula Lakshmana Kumar and Ganta Srinu Babu - were caught transporting the contraband from the agency area of Rampachodavaram in Alluri Seetharamaraju district of A.P. to Pune. They were acting on the orders of one Nookaraju, a resident of Visakhatpatnam.

“The accused were transporting the contraband to Pune and would also make a trip to Delhi from there. It was revealed during questioning that they were paid ₹1 lakh each per trip to Delhi. The buyers are yet to be identified,” said the police.

