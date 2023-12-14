Three caught smuggling 360 kilograms of marijuana to Uttar Pradesh from A.P. via Hyderabad

December 14, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar zone, along with the Abdullapurmet police, busted a gang of three people while they were smuggling 360 kilograms of marijuana. Officials said that the accused were transporting it to Uttar Pradesh from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, via Hyderabad, when they were caught.

The accused, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Vikas Tyagi, 29, Abrar, 30, and Md. Amiruddin, 32.

“The trio, following an instruction from their peddler in Ghaziabad, agreed to smuggle drugs across the border. They engaged an SUV and were ordered to collect the contraband from Rajahmundry and hand it over to a receiver in Meerut,” said the police.

It was revealed during the probe that they smuggled drugs about three to four times in the past. “They used a Fastag sticker of another vehicle to evade the police, and also had one person get down before the toll plaza to check for police activities,” added the police.

On Wednesday night, their car was intercepted at Outer Ring Road (ORR) Abdullapurmet and they were nabbed.

