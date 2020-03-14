Three burglars nabbed in separate incidents

Additional DCP (admn) G. Chandramohan presenting the three accused burglars at a press conference in Karimnagar town on Friday.

KARIMNAGAR

14 March 2020 08:37 IST

Brothers-in-law among those arrested

The CCS and the local police arrested three burglars in separate incidents and seized 4 tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹ 1.6 lakh.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Friday, Additional DCP (admn) G. Chandramohan said that Varanasi Anand Kumar, 30, of Hyderabad, committed a burglary in Bhagathnagar locality and stole 6 tolas of gold on March 10. The police using the CCTV footage could identify the accused as a old criminal, who was released from jail on March 5, and nabbed him at the RTC bus stand area.

In another incident, the police had arrested two brothers-in-law Syed Yousuf, 67, and Mohd Basheer Khan, 43, both hailing from Ranga Reddy district -- who were involved in stealing of autorickshaws from Kashmirgadda in Karimnagar town on December 25, 2019. The accused were proceeding to sell the autos in Jagtial when the police nabbed the accused at RTC workshop on the outskirts of the town.

Both the accused also robbed passengers by threatening them with weapons by taking them to isolated locations in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy.

CCS ACP K Srinivas CCS inspector K Ramachander Rao, inspectors A Vijay Kumar and Deva Reddy and others were also present.