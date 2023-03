March 16, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three MLC nominees - Deshapathi Srinivas, K. Naveen Kumar and Challa Venaktarami Reddy - were unanimously elected from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Upper House on Thursday.

Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy and Ch. Malla Reddy were present when they were handed over certificates by Returning Officer.