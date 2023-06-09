Three booked for shooting, threatening to make woman’s video public

June 09, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Narayanguda police on Thursday booked three men for recording a video of a woman and threatening to share it on social media platforms. Police said that she met the accused via Instagram.

Police said that the woman, an MBA student from Hyderabad, met Poornesh Yadav on Instagram about nine months ago.

“Yadav, a B. Tech student from Chennai, became friends with her and they eventually started dating. In May, Yadav asked her to help him with some money. She sought the same from her social media friend Aslam. Aslam agreed to help and told her to meet his friend, Sai Charan, at a motel to take the money and recorded their video while they were together. He then shared the video with Yadav via Snapchat. Yadav saved the clip and started threatening her that he would share it on social media,” said the police.

While Aslam was arrested and the video from his phone was deleted, efforts are on to trace and nab the two other men.