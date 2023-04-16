ADVERTISEMENT

Three booked for hiring gunman service without police permit 

April 16, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Saifabad police on Saturday booked three persons for contravention of rules under the Arms Act, for hiring and rendering private gunman service without police permit.

Police said the incident came to light on Friday, during the unveiling of the B.R. Ambedkar statue near NTR Garden, when one V.Shiva Prakash, a driver acting as a private gunman, was found carrying a long rifle for his chief, D. Madhu Yadav.

It was later found that the rifle belonged to ex-serviceman Guru Saheb Singh, who also owns a pistol, and possesses a valid licence from Poonch of Jammu Kashmir for self-defense. He had been working as a private gunman for Mr.Yadav of Somajiguda here, and on Friday, he had given the weapon to the driver.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Mr.Yadav did not have police permission to hire a private gunman service. All three violators were booked and produced before court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US