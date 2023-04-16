HamberMenu
Three booked for hiring gunman service without police permit 

April 16, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Saifabad police on Saturday booked three persons for contravention of rules under the Arms Act, for hiring and rendering private gunman service without police permit.

Police said the incident came to light on Friday, during the unveiling of the B.R. Ambedkar statue near NTR Garden, when one V.Shiva Prakash, a driver acting as a private gunman, was found carrying a long rifle for his chief, D. Madhu Yadav.

It was later found that the rifle belonged to ex-serviceman Guru Saheb Singh, who also owns a pistol, and possesses a valid licence from Poonch of Jammu Kashmir for self-defense. He had been working as a private gunman for Mr.Yadav of Somajiguda here, and on Friday, he had given the weapon to the driver.

Police said Mr.Yadav did not have police permission to hire a private gunman service. All three violators were booked and produced before court.

