Three booked for Gachibowli cyclist’s accident death

Their blood alcohol concentration after the accident was beyond permissible limit

Driver of the car, along with two other occupants, who were in drunken state and ran over three cyclists on the early morning of December 31, were booked for ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’.

Nitin Agarwal, 45, a resident of Gachibowli who was severely injured and battled for life, succumbed the next day. And co-cyclists Sanjeev Srivastava and Rajiv Gajaria sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The accident took place near Botanical Garden in Gachibowli police station limits, when the three friends – Shashank Shekar, 28, Manabendra Roy, 29, both cabin crew in Air India, and Indukuri Srikanth, 28, a techie, were returning from early morning breakfast. They had celebrated the previous night and the blood alcohol concentration after the accident, as reported by the police, was recorded as 186 mg/100 ml blood (permissible limit being 30 mg/100 ml blood).