Three ATMs gutted in Ghatkesar 

Three automated teller machines of ICICI Bank located at Jodimetla crossroads in Ghatkesar police limits were destroyed in a fire, due to a suspected short-circuit on Thursday.

Police said the fire, as per CCTV footage on the premises, originated around 5.20 p.m., and the machines were completely engulfed in the blaze. The police engaged services of two fire tenders.

Bank officials and service engineers, following the accident, examined the site and took stock of the situation. Reportedly, the ATMs were loaded with cash. However, the destroyed machines could not be opened due to the intense heat. Bank officials were yet to file a complaint with the police.