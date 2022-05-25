Telangana

Three at salon and spa arrested for organising flesh trade 

Three persons who were allegedly running flesh trade under the guise of a salon and spa were arrested by Madhapur police along with Cyberabad special operations team late on Tuesday.

The arrests were made following a raid, and two women who were present at the facility were also taken into custody and later admitted to a shelter home.

Police said the accused trio, including a woman, all in their late 20s have been running the salon located in a residential colony for some months now.

Madhapur police have registered a case.


