Three at salon and spa arrested for organising flesh trade
Three persons who were allegedly running flesh trade under the guise of a salon and spa were arrested by Madhapur police along with Cyberabad special operations team late on Tuesday.
The arrests were made following a raid, and two women who were present at the facility were also taken into custody and later admitted to a shelter home.
Police said the accused trio, including a woman, all in their late 20s have been running the salon located in a residential colony for some months now.
Madhapur police have registered a case.
