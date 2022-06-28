Three arrested on extortion charge in Hyderabad

Vadapally police of Nalgonda district on Monday arrested three persons on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

The arrested Kandula Ram Prasad and his associates Nakka Srinivas and Dheeravath Srinu used to claim themselves as journalists, Miryalaguda DSP Venkateshwar Rao said. The accused would approach businessmen and employees demanding money accusing the latter of corrupt practices.

A case under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC was booked against them after a person lodged a complaint alleging that they duo forcibly collected Rs. 25,000 from him threatening to get his house construction work stopped. “Investigation revealed that they extorted money from different persons in this manner,” the DSP said.