Three arrested on charge of raping college student

The Inthezargunj police on Friday arrested all the three accused, including two B.Tech students, in connection with the gang rape of a 21-year-old college student in Warangal on September 15.

The shocking incident came to light on October 1 after the mother of the gang rape survivor lodged a complaint with the police, sources said.

The police identified the accused as T Shivaraj of Bhupalpally town in Jayashanakar Bhupalpally district, K Manideep of Godavarikhani town in Peddapalli district and K Vivek of Narsampet in Warangal district. Shivaraj and Vivek are both students of a private engineering college in the district, sources added.

Shivaraj, who knows the 21-year-old student of a private pharmacy college, allegedly whisked away the latter along with his two accomplices in a car on September 15.

The trio allegedly forced the woman to consume liquor and gang-raped her in a lodge near a bus stand in Warangal. They allegedly threatened to kill her if she discloses the matter to anyone.

