Three arrested in double murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

The police of Medak have arrested three persons in the murder case of an elderly couple that took place at Paitara village in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district on the intervening night of August 23/24 .

According to Superintendent of Police Rohini Priayadarshini on Thursday, some unidentified persons entered the house of one Lakshma Reddy in the night and killed him and his wife with sharp weapons. Police formed five special teams to nab the culprits and arrested three persons - E. Shekhar, M. Yadaiah and P. Jagan- who planned and committed the crime. She said that they had committed the crime with an intention to make easy money. Police have seized a two-tola mangalsutra, one eartop, one golden ornament and cash of ₹ 4,050 from the accused. They were sent to judicial remand.