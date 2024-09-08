Three arrested for siphoning off ₹1-₹2 crore from Chaitanya Deemed-to-be-University

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of three employees of the Chaitanya (Deemed-to-be-University) was arrested by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for siphoning off funds to the tune of ₹1 to ₹2 crore by manipulating the admission process and its records during the admission of students.

Sanikommu Suma, Bhuthapati Dinker and Burra Srikanth were arrested following a complaint by Dr. Chintalapani Venkata Purshottam Reddy, the founder of Chaitanya (Deemed-to-be-University) at Himayathnagar village in Moinabad.

According to the police, Suma was working as the in-charge of admissions in the institute when she colluded with two employees, Dinker and Srikanth, of the admission department. “The accused falsely recorded direct student admissions as being facilitated through agents by creating fake records with agent names. After the admissions, they issued forged payment vouchers in those agents’ names and diverted the funds to their personal accounts,” the police explained.

As per the criterion set by the institute, if students were admitted through consultants or agents, the management remunerated the agents. The gang used this to their advantage and siphoned off significant amounts of funds.

