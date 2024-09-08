ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for siphoning off ₹1-₹2 crore from Chaitanya Deemed-to-be-University

Published - September 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of three employees of the Chaitanya (Deemed-to-be-University) was arrested by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for siphoning off funds to the tune of ₹1 to ₹2 crore by manipulating the admission process and its records during the admission of students.

Sanikommu Suma, Bhuthapati Dinker and Burra Srikanth were arrested following a complaint by Dr. Chintalapani Venkata Purshottam Reddy, the founder of Chaitanya (Deemed-to-be-University) at Himayathnagar village in Moinabad.   

According to the police, Suma was working as the in-charge of admissions in the institute when she colluded with two employees, Dinker and Srikanth, of the admission department. “The accused falsely recorded direct student admissions as being facilitated through agents by creating fake records with agent names. After the admissions, they issued forged payment vouchers in those agents’ names and diverted the funds to their personal accounts,” the police explained.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the criterion set by the institute, if students were admitted through consultants or agents, the management remunerated the agents. The gang used this to their advantage and siphoned off significant amounts of funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US