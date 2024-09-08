GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for siphoning off ₹1-₹2 crore from Chaitanya Deemed-to-be-University

Published - September 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A gang of three employees of the Chaitanya (Deemed-to-be-University) was arrested by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for siphoning off funds to the tune of ₹1 to ₹2 crore by manipulating the admission process and its records during the admission of students.

Sanikommu Suma, Bhuthapati Dinker and Burra Srikanth were arrested following a complaint by Dr. Chintalapani Venkata Purshottam Reddy, the founder of Chaitanya (Deemed-to-be-University) at Himayathnagar village in Moinabad.   

According to the police, Suma was working as the in-charge of admissions in the institute when she colluded with two employees, Dinker and Srikanth, of the admission department. “The accused falsely recorded direct student admissions as being facilitated through agents by creating fake records with agent names. After the admissions, they issued forged payment vouchers in those agents’ names and diverted the funds to their personal accounts,” the police explained.  

As per the criterion set by the institute, if students were admitted through consultants or agents, the management remunerated the agents. The gang used this to their advantage and siphoned off significant amounts of funds.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.