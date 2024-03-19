GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for shooting dead 20 dogs in Mahbubnagar  

March 19, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Mahbubnagar police on Tuesday arrested three men allegedly involved in shooting dead 20 dogs in the wee hours of February 16. A licenced 0.22 rifle used in the shooting spree was seized.  

The prime suspect, Mandha Narasimha Reddy, 57, is a resident of Red Hills in Nampally. The other two — Thariq, who owned the weapon and Reddy’s friend Tahir — are also residents of Hyderabad.  

Reddy had left his two Dachshund dogs at his in-law’s place in Addakal village where street dogs killed one of them. Enraged, Reddy along with Thariq and Tahir reached Ponnakal village and opened fire on the street dogs at 1.30 a.m. They shot dead 20 dogs and injured five, a police official said.  

Hearing gunshots, an ex-serviceman who was an eyewitness, spotted a high-end car going around with shots being fired. Based on the ex-serviceman’s information — who was initially taken into custody for questioning — and CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the car and arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / animal / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.