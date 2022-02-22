Three arrested for robbery of container load of new tyres

The driver and cleaner were blindfolded and robbed at gunpoint

Pahadishareef police along with IT cell and central crime station officials in Rachakonda commissionerate, on Tuesday nabbed three of the six accused who reportedly made away with a container load of brand new tyres last week.

The driver and his assistant of the Haryana-bound container truck that left a tyre factory plant at Sriperumbudur in Chennai were robbed at gunpoint on the city outskirts. The driver and cleaner, blindfolded and with hands tied, were later rescued by locals.

Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, who explained the robbery and the police recovery, said Haryana youths Jamsheed Khan, Rahil Khan and Azad were the robbers, and three tyres dealers in Hyderabad were their buyers.

It all started with Jamsheed, when he was working at a puncture point in Miryalaguda two years ago, coming in contact with scrap tyre buyers Afroz Ali Khan and Syed Basith Hussain of Yakathpura. The latter used to re-sell the tyres to one Kamal Kabra of Begum Bazaar.

Mr. Bhagwat explained that easy money was the motive, and Jamsheed along with two friends at Naushera village came up with the plot. They moved to places near tyre factories, conducted recces about trucks movement and finally got into them as passengers.

They had even robbed another load, of 220 branded truck tyres, on January 18 in a similar fashion.

In the present case, the trio sat as normal passengers with the driver and the assistant till they reached Nalgonda. Then they threatened the duo with a firearm, blindfolded them and drove till Thukkuguda Outer Ring Road limits, where they made away with the shipment of the 192 tyres. It was reported that the tyres were sold to Hyderabad dealers at half the price.

Mr. Bhagwat also said the main accused was arrested from Delhi and the live 8mm catridge that he threw near a godown at Katedan was recovered. In addition to robbery and criminal intimidation, he was also booked under The Arms Act.