ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for parcel scam

Published - October 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons accused of a parcel scam, who conned a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad of ₹9.99 lakh, were arrested by the Cyberabad cybercrime police on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhukya Surendar, 28, Pilli Saikumar, 27, and Yasareni Yadagiri, 45, shared their accounts for the fraud. Police seized three mobile phones, which are currently being analysed.

Police traced the stolen money to various bank accounts linked to the fraudsters, of which ₹3.99 lakh was in Mr. Yadagiri’s account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim received a call from the accused, who claimed that a package linked to his Aadhaar ID has been intercepted because it allegedly contained illegal items.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An investigation revealed that Mr. Yadagiri, a loan recovery agent from Siddipet, shared his account for commission while Mr. Saikumar and Mr. Surendar rented out their bank accounts for illegal bank transfers.

The trio impersonated police officers and tricked the victim into transferring huge amounts to fraudulent accounts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US