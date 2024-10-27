GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for parcel scam

Published - October 27, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons accused of a parcel scam, who conned a 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad of ₹9.99 lakh, were arrested by the Cyberabad cybercrime police on Saturday.

Bhukya Surendar, 28, Pilli Saikumar, 27, and Yasareni Yadagiri, 45, shared their accounts for the fraud. Police seized three mobile phones, which are currently being analysed.

Police traced the stolen money to various bank accounts linked to the fraudsters, of which ₹3.99 lakh was in Mr. Yadagiri’s account.

The victim received a call from the accused, who claimed that a package linked to his Aadhaar ID has been intercepted because it allegedly contained illegal items.

An investigation revealed that Mr. Yadagiri, a loan recovery agent from Siddipet, shared his account for commission while Mr. Saikumar and Mr. Surendar rented out their bank accounts for illegal bank transfers.

The trio impersonated police officers and tricked the victim into transferring huge amounts to fraudulent accounts.

