Three arrested for objectionable posting

The police of district headquarters have arrested three persons for making objectionable postings in social media.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, one Md. Sami, a corporator from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and representing 34th ward, posted an objectionable postings against Janata Curfew which has raised many an eyebrow. A case was filed against him and he was placed under house arrest, said Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, in a release in the afternoon. He has also warned that serious action will be taken against those who violate the government instructions.

However by evening, the SP informed that case were registered against two more persons Md. Arafat and Vahed Bin Mohammad in this regard. All three of them were arrested and sent to remand. He said in the past also cases were registered against Mr. Sami.