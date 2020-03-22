Three arrested for objectionable posting

The police of district headquarters have arrested three persons for making objectionable postings in social media.
According to Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, one Md. Sami, a corporator from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and representing 34th ward, posted an objectionable postings against Janata Curfew which has raised many an eyebrow. A case was filed against him and he was placed under house arrest, said Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, in a release in the afternoon. He has also warned that serious action will be taken against those who violate the government instructions.
However by evening, the SP informed that case were registered against two more persons Md. Arafat and Vahed Bin Mohammad in this regard. All three of them were arrested and sent to remand. He said in the past also cases were registered against Mr. Sami.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.