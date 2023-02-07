ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for fee payment scam 

February 07, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The city police’s cyber-crime wing arrested Devarashetti Pedda Venkateshwarlu, Devarashetti Gautam and Kohirkar Nilesh for allegedly cheating students in the name of discounts for fee payments.

Thirty-two students studying in various universities in Canada and the U.S. were allegedly duped to the tune ₹2 crore, the police said.

Accused Gautam who was in the U.S. for his education had allegedly collected details of students studying there and Canada through social media groups. He reportedly convinced students that he would pay their fees through his credit card and give a 10% discount. Police said he collected the fee details of a few students and sent them to one Kohirkar Nitesh, his partner, who in turn shared the details with Zibron of Dubai who paid the fees through his fraudulently-obtained credit cards.

Since the payment was made through fraudulent cards, the fee was not accepted and the students had to repay the entire fee again. The fee paid by the students as instructed by Gautam was deposited in the bank account of his father Devarasetty Venkateswarlu.

The police seized several credit cards, cheques and phones.

