Three arrested for cricket betting, ₹ 25 lakh seized

Kachiguda police arrested three persons allegedly for organising online cricket betting during the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge and seized 22 cellphones and ₹ 25 lakh cash from them.

Displaying the recovery to mediapersons on Tuesday, police said the accused persons Neeraj Jain and Amit Sarda, friends and habituated to betting, along with another Narayan Das were organising the betting online.

Jain and Sarda had a history of offences and were earlier arrested by Chilkalguda, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills police.