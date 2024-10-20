ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for attack on journalist in Yellandu

Published - October 20, 2024 09:05 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Yellandu police have arrested three persons in connection with the case of attempt to murder Nitta Sudarshan, a journalist of a vernacular newspaper, of Yellandu coal town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The arrested include Vamshi and Prem of Yellandu mandal, police sources said.

Police are on the lookout for two more accused, including a rowdy-sheeter, who are absconding.

Around five miscreants waylaid Mr. Sudarshan at Jagadamba Gumpu on Thursday night and attacked him with sticks and beer bottles, inflicting grievous injuries on his head.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Khammam late on Thursday night.

The Yellandu police registered a case against five persons on charges of attempt to murder and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Efforts are on to ascertain the motive behind the attack, police said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Working Journalists of India, affiliated to BMS, visited the grievously injured Sudarshan, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam on Sunday.

They demanded that the State government order a detailed inquiry into the brutal attack on the journalist and bring all those behind the dastardly act to book.

