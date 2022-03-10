Three apprehended for possession of hash oil

Three persons were apprehended and four hash bottles were seized from their possession, Lalaguda police said.

According to police, the accused are P Hemanth alias Vickey (22), a driver by profession, and resident of Lalapet. The other accused are J Sai Kiran (23), and U Akhil (22), both students and residents of Malkajgiri.

Police said that they were acting on credible information, and reached the GHMC ground where the accused were found in possession of the narcotic substance. They were allegedly trying to sell it. A case was registered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to police, Vickey was involved in two previous cases.