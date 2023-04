Three Additional Superintendents of Police get postings

April 22, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The State Home Department on Friday transferred and posted three Additional Superintendents of Police. G. Srinivas Kumar, who was in the Intelligence Department, has been posted as Additional DCP Traffic in Rachakonda police commissionerate. P. Vijay Kumar and G. Manohar, who were waiting for a posting, were assigned to the City Security Wing (Hyderabad) and Detective Department (Hyderabad), with immediate effect. ADVERTISEMENT

