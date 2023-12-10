HamberMenu
Threatening calls from Malkajgiri MLA’s phone number

MLA Rajashekhar Reddy says his number spoofed

December 10, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA from Malkajgiri Marri Rajashekhar Reddy’s phone number was allegedly spoofed and BRS leaders received threatening calls from that number creating confusion among the cadre.

Threatening calls were received by corporators in Alwal, Gautham Nagar, and a former corporator of Malkajgiri apart from Neredmet Corporator K. Meena’s husband, Upender Reddy. The callers warned them of dire consequences for not cooperating in the recent elections.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy lodged a complaint with Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan and requested him to take action against those involved. Police said they were verifying the call data records.

Party cadre alleged that the Congress leaders unable to digest the loss were resorting to such tricks. Mr. Reddy won over the Congress candidate Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao.

