Thrash leaders talking of alliance with BRS, Bandi Sanjay tells BJP workers

February 20, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked the party workers to “beat with slippers” anybody talking about an electoral alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the Parliament polls, on Tuesday.

“Don’t even spare leaders giving leaks to the media saying the BRS would forge an alliance with the BJP. Our workers would hound that leader as they are so agitated and angry with the BRS,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar, participating in the launch of ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ with Union Minister for Steel B. L. Varma, MLA Katepalli Venkata Ramana Reddy, MLC A V. N. Reddy and others at Tandur. It is one of the four bus tour clusters planned by the party to cover the 17 Parliament constituencies till March 2.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy and his Cabinet colleague Parshotham Rupala (Fisheries and Animal Husbandry) kicked it off at at Makthal. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the programme at Adilabad and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with former Minister Eatala Rajender flagged it off at Bhongir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus tours across five designated clusters will also have national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar joining Mr. Verma. Mr. Rupala will be joining Mr. Sarma and former Minister Eatala Rajender will be with Mr. Sawant, at the respective places.

The former State president wondered aloud if any “sane” party will have a tie-up with a sinking ship like the BRS. “Who cares whether BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao goes to Delhi or Pakistan? He is a dangerous person and can stoop down to any level,” he said.

The BJP leader also put the onus on the Congress government to take action against the KCR government’s alleged corruption. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused KCR of resorting to massive corruption in Kaleshwaram project construction. CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General and the vigilance and enforcement department too had pointed out massive irregularities in the project. Why is the Congress not arresting KCR and his gang and attaching their properties?” he questioned.

While the Congress government has failed to implement the six promised guarantees, the BRS too has not been too critical of it indicating an ‘understanding’, he charged and claimed that the party leader Narendra Modi also has ‘backing’ of Lord Ram.

“Those who believe in God and Lord Ram in particular would vote for the BJP and those who don’t have faith in the God would vote for other parties. The people are getting ready to boycott the Congress for refusing to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya temple,” he said.

Dr. Laxman in his speech at Adilabad claimed that people of the country across States have made up their mind to elect Mr. Modi as PM for the third time as he had taken many historic and bold decisions being in power for a total of 23 years including as chief minister of Gujarat without any blemish.

Mr. Kishan Reddy at Narayanpet observed that farmers have been receiving a better deal through Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other measures only after the Modi government came to power. Rice MSP was hiked by 61%, cotton by 80% and so on. The urea subsidy has been 18,632 apart from farm insurance, financial assistance and a drone for every village for fertiliser supply. Senior leaders of the party and prospective MP candidates were also part of the tours in these places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.