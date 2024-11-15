Thousands gather in Hyderabad’s Exhibition Ground for a spiritual sojourn

The Exhibition Grounds in Nampally in Hyderabad was decked up with fresh marigold and rose flowers on a sunny Friday morning as devotees from across the city gathered for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak (also called Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab) which also coincides with Kartik Purnima.

The open ground was converted into a vast closed set up with tents in the theme of blue and yellow, perfectly contrasting with the saffron and pink flowers. A ‘red carpet’ in the pandal welcomed the devotees, leading them to the elevated platform in the north where the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, was established.

This comes after a week-long processions and congregations across gurudwaras in various parts of the city including Afzalgunj, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Alwal and Gowliguda, among others. On the stage, children and religious preachers recited the holy hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib to the accompaniment of beats of tabla and harmonium, and the devotees listened with rapture and utmost piety.

As the clock struck 1 p.m. the hall quickly filled up. The devotees queued up in six lines, eagerly waiting for the darshan.

“We come here every year. It’s like a family tradition now and our children wait for Guru Nanak Jayanti to come here and see this beautiful set up and make new friends,” said Swaraj, a resident of Secunderabad who arrived with her husband and two children.

Sakshi Singh, who has just moved to Hyderabad from Delhi said she took a leave from work to attend the celebrations. “Gurpurab was a huge festival for us in Delhi. My parents would take us to the Gurudwara in the morning and in the evening, we would light up the whole house with diyas. I was upset thinking I would miss that this time, but here I am, feeling great,” she said. Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Vanasthalipuram expressed his gratitude to the organisers for ensuring the festival is celebrated with the same fervour and devotion as is done in Punjab.

Around 4,000-5,000 devotees, including a significant number of those from the non-Sikh communities, participated in the event.

Guru Nanak’s teachings of selfless service

Born in 1469 in Talwandi (present day Nankana Sahib, Pakistan), Guru Nanak was born in a family of Hindu Khatris. He grew up to become one of the most respected and loved religious leader among people of all faiths.

The day holds immense religious and spiritual significance for the Sikh community and is devoted to honour Guru Nanak’s teachings of equality, unity and selfless service. One such example is the langar (free community kitchen) set up right at the entrance which served fresh and free food to all the devotees and visitors round-the-clock.

The Telangana Sikh Society set up an eye camp to provide free eye check-up for all the devotees. The initiative also aims to provide free spectacles for those from the underprivileged backgrounds and discounted spectacles for others at outlets of Lawrence and Mayo.

“We are expecting to deliver at least 200-300 spectacles by evening,” said former DGP Tejdeep Kaur Menon, one of the organisers of this camp. Those diagnosed with eye-related diseases, will be referred to L.V. Prasad Eye Institute or Sadhuram Eye Hospital based on the severity of the problem, she said.

Multiple other stalls, including one for medical health checkup, those serving water and non-alcoholic beverages and offering religious literature and awareness were also set up. Gurudwaras in the city were also decked up for the celebrations.

