With many working abroad, Nirmal is a high risk place, but has been made safe

NIRMAL

20 March 2020 17:11 IST

As many as 585 persons had returned from abroad to various places in the district in the recent past were under surveillance

Nirmal district is among the high risk places in terms of spread of COVID-19 owing to a large number of people from the district living abroad. But it has been made safe thanks to monitoring people coming from overseas.

There were as many as 585 people who had returned from abroad to various places in the district in the recent past and were under surveillance, according to district Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui.

Precautions and preparedness

The Collector and Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju addressed a press conference on the preparedness of the district in tackling the COVID-19 scare. They said 15 of those who had returned from abroad were suspected to have contacted the virus but were tested negative in Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital.

The officials elaborated on the precautions the general public is expected to take to avoid being affected by COVID-19. They also gave detailed information on the steps being taken by the administration to control any possible spread.

Parley with religious elders

Mr. Faruqui and Mr. Raju later held a meeting with elders of various religious groups and impressed upon them the need to curtail upcoming religious functions. They also appealed to owners of function halls to restrict assemblage at weddings to below the 200 mark.

Meanwhile, police served notices on a private function hall in the town for violating the government order restricting wedding gathering to below 200. Police are reported to have booked cases against the violators.