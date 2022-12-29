ADVERTISEMENT

‘Those who dragged my name will have to pay heavy price’

December 29, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BL Santosh responds on MLAs poaching case

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary (Organising) B. L. Santosh strongly reacted to the BRS MLAs poaching case at Moinabad Farm House, in which his name was mentioned as one of the accused. He said that those who dragged his name would have to pay heavy price in this regard.

“Those who made accusations against me should answer now and it is their responsibility. They have to face consequences. The present government and leaders are harmful for the democracy. No one knows about me but they have made my name known to every household in the State. In the name of Telangana Talli they have deceived her,” said Mr. Santosh while participating in the meeting of party Vistaraks and others held here on Thursday.

BRS leaders, including Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Hairsh Rao, accused Mr Santosh of running away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US