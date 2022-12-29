‘Those who dragged my name will have to pay heavy price’

December 29, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary (Organising) B. L. Santosh strongly reacted to the BRS MLAs poaching case at Moinabad Farm House, in which his name was mentioned as one of the accused. He said that those who dragged his name would have to pay heavy price in this regard.

“Those who made accusations against me should answer now and it is their responsibility. They have to face consequences. The present government and leaders are harmful for the democracy. No one knows about me but they have made my name known to every household in the State. In the name of Telangana Talli they have deceived her,” said Mr. Santosh while participating in the meeting of party Vistaraks and others held here on Thursday.

BRS leaders, including Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Hairsh Rao, accused Mr Santosh of running away.