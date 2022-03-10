Thoguta firing: Siddipet police arrest two

It is a sexagenarian Oggu Tirupathi, who fired two gun shots at Vamshi Krishna on the outskirts of Thoguta in Siddipet, police said on Thursday.

Announcing a breakthrough in the gun firing case with the arrest of Tirupathi and his associate Ramoji Sharath Chandra, Siddipet Police Commissioner N. Swetha said previous enmity was the motive behind the attack. Vamshi Krishna and Tirupathi hail from Challapur village of Dubbak mandal in Siddipet district.

Krishna approached Tirupathi for sale of a land owned by his family. They developed differences in the matter as Krishna suspected that Tirupathi, who mediated the deal of land sale, took undue advantage and duped them to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh.

He bore grudge against Tirupathi and attacked the latter with a knife in 2020. Both Krishna and his mother were arrested in that case. They were lodged in prison and came out on bail. After this attempt on his life, Tirupathi felt that he had a permanent threat to his life from Krishna and decided to eliminate the latter.

He wanted to secure firearm and befriended some laborers of Uttar Pradesh working at a construction site in his village. One of the workers assured to procure a firearm for him for ₹50,000. He gave an advance of ₹20,000 and the remaining sum after the weapon landed in his hands more than a year ago.

Since then, he was waiting for an opportunity to attack Krishna. When the complainant and his mother were returning home after attending the court case at Dubbak, Tirupathi fired two rounds at them. “He was sitting pillion on a bike being ridden by his associate Chandra,” Gajwel ACP M. Ramesh said.

The country made pistol used by Tirupathi along with four bullets, a knife and two bikes was seized from the arrested. The Commissioner said that inquiry was on to ascertain if any persons were possessing weapons illegally in the commissionerate. People can alert the police if they have any information about persons using licensed or illegally procured firearms for threatening or settlements, the Commissioner said.