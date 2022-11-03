This is the final, not semi-final before general elections: K. Rajgopal Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-five year-old Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is the man of the moment right now, after he had quit his Munugode Assembly seat which he won on Congress ticket to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest the bypoll. Amid his ongoing hectic dawn-to-late night campaign, he spared a few minutes to explain his switchover to the saffron juggernaut and his political agenda.

Did you ever imagine when you won in 2018 elections or after you had resigned that this bypoll will get such traction?

The whole country is watching this poll. I always knew this bypoll is going to get nationwide attention. From Huzurabad byelection, the graph of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been falling fast and this is going to turn out to be a crucial election. It is life and death poll for both the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since there is no Congress in Telangana anymore. As far as I am concerned, this is final and not the semi-final before general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think there will be any impact on the alleged farmhouse poaching of TRS MLAs on your campaign?

No one believes KCR anymore. People are laughing about the episode and are well aware that it is a political drama enacted to divert their attention. It has had no impact whatsoever on my election campaign.

How has been the response to your re-election bid through this byelection since you are contesting on behalf of the BJP now?

Very good! You can look at the fantastic response I am getting from my constituency people everywhere. For three and a half years they have seen me fight for their cause in the Legislative Assembly and on the outside. When the 12 Congress MLAs had shifted their allegiance to the TRS I was sure this was going to help in the rise of the BJP. I said this in July 2019 itself much before the party had won in Dubbak and Huzurnagar constituencies bypolls or the GHMC elections.

What are the issues being highlighted in this campaign?

This is a fight against family rule and for a democratic government. The TRS Government has no time or space for the Opposition and wants to throttle the democratic voices questioning it. KCR has been behaving like a dictator and he has to go. I appealed for constituency development many a time, but this was ignored. I was even denied an appointment to meet him. Change is bound to happen.

There are charges that every party has been indulging in distributing money and liquor lavishly during the campaign?

Everyone knows BJP does not indulge in such things. We are only campaigning among the people and seeking their support. The ruling party has gone overboard with an MLA stationed at every Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency to distribute money and liquor.

How do you respond to the charges that you had neglected your constituency all this while?

Despite not getting any support whatsoever from the government all these years to develop my constituency, I did my best to help the people in need in my own personnel capacity. During the COVID pandemic I had provided the human touch to scores of affected people spending my own money. I have a personal equation with my constituency people.

How can you assure that Centre will give funds directly to Munugode for development and welfare schemes?

I meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and explained to him the backwardness of my constituency and impressed upon him the need for granting funds for welfare and development. He immediately agreed and made a senior officer take the details. I will go and sit in Delhi to make sure this happens once I am elected and am 100% sure of my victory.