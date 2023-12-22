ADVERTISEMENT

This century belongs to India, but youth should be educated and healthy: former director of IIM-Udaipur.

December 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

This century belongs to India with its right demographics, but that human talent should be educated and healthy if the country is to make its mark, said Janat Shah, former director of IIM-Udaipur.

Prof. Shah said that even as India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world, it is ranked low on the UNDP Human Development Index and its three components — health, education and living standards. He was delivering the 12th N.J. Yasaswy Memorial Lecture titled ‘Improving Performance on Human Development Index: Redesigning Service Delivery Systems’ at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education here.

“With India’s working age population expected [to reach] 1.04 billion by 2030, we need to leverage on this demographic dividend. This calls for outcome-based approach. India can take a cue from the innovations in technology and develop low-cost out-based models in both education and healthcare,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

L.S. Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, recalled the contributions made by Mr. Yasaswy in building a great institution and setting it on the path of excellence. Chairperson Sobha Rani Yasaswy and president Sankara V.R. of ICFAI Society were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US