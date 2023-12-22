GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This century belongs to India, but youth should be educated and healthy: former director of IIM-Udaipur.

December 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

This century belongs to India with its right demographics, but that human talent should be educated and healthy if the country is to make its mark, said Janat Shah, former director of IIM-Udaipur.

Prof. Shah said that even as India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world, it is ranked low on the UNDP Human Development Index and its three components — health, education and living standards. He was delivering the 12th N.J. Yasaswy Memorial Lecture titled ‘Improving Performance on Human Development Index: Redesigning Service Delivery Systems’ at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education here.

“With India’s working age population expected [to reach] 1.04 billion by 2030, we need to leverage on this demographic dividend. This calls for outcome-based approach. India can take a cue from the innovations in technology and develop low-cost out-based models in both education and healthcare,” he said.

L.S. Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, recalled the contributions made by Mr. Yasaswy in building a great institution and setting it on the path of excellence. Chairperson Sobha Rani Yasaswy and president Sankara V.R. of ICFAI Society were among those present.

