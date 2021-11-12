Thirty injured as TSRTC bus overturns

Hyderabad

12 November 2021 23:21 IST

Over 30 people suffered injuries after a TSRTC bus they were travelling in turned turtle near Gurramgutta tanda crossroads in Marpalli mandal of Vikarabad district on Friday.

The bus belonging to Sangareddy depot was heading to Tandur from Sangareddy when the driver failed to negotiate the curve and veered off the road at a high speed, District Superintendent of Police M Narayana said.

He said that around 60 people were travelling in the bus, and 30 passengers suffered injuries. “Among them, 12 had fracture injuries and one woman is battling for life,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The injured were shifted to Government Hospital, Sangareddy, for immediate medical assistance.

A case was registered and a probe is on.