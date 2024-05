It was a dream come true for 30 children of an orphanage as they watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers and Lucknow Super Giants, courtesy Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The children from Safe Charitable Foundation watched the match from the comforts of the premium box in the stadium. Chief Minister’s daughter Nymisha facilitated and coordinated the programme.

