Thirteenth edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on August 24 & 25

It’s the country’s second-largest marathon with over 25,200 runners participating - from across the country and abroad

The thirteenth edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, presented by Hyderabad Runners Society, and sponsored by the NMDC and the IDFC First Bank, will be organised on August 24 and 25 with a total prize money of ₹44 lakh.

With the marathon receiving the prestigious World Athletics label after Mumbai, Hyderabad proudly hosts the nation’s second-largest marathon with over 25,200 runners registered, including participants from across the country and abroad, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon promises a spectacular showcase of athleticism and community spirit.

The route of the marathon will be a picturesque path covering Hussainsagar lake, Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Bio-diversity Junction, University of Hyderabad, and finishing at Gachibowli Stadium.

The marathon route will provide runners with an extraordinary experience, showcasing the beauty and cultural heritage of Hyderabad while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“We want the people of Hyderabad, and Telangana at large, to own Hyderabad Marathon. Come out, support, and cheer the runners. Play music, and encourage them. This marathon is for everyone - from elite athletes to those running for fun or charity. Let’s showcase the incredible energy and hospitality of our city,” said Race Director Rajesh Vetcha.

