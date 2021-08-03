Third wave may hit soon, be prepared: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has warned that the danger of third wave of COVID-19 is looming large and the administration needs to get prepared to face the situation.

Addressing a gathering after formally inaugurating the cotton fabric expo at the integrated Collectorate in the district headquarters town on Tuesday and participating in a review meeting, Mr. Harish Rao said: “Complete the vaccination at the earliest as there is the danger of third wave of COVID-19 hitting us . See that drug stores in the district are inaugurated in the next 10 days.” The officials were also instructed to see that all dump yards and Vaikuntha Dhamams are started in a special drive.

The Minister also presented a sari to horticulture officer Rama Lakshmi for promoting oil palm cultivation in the district.

ZP meeting held

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma has directed the officials to reach the target of establishing oil palm cultivation in about 50,000 acres in the district. Addressing the general body meeting of the ZP held here on Tuesday, Ms. Roja Sharma said that double bed room houses were allotted in transparent form and all the pending works will be completed at the earliest.