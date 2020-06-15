Third ruling party MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislator from Nizamabad Urban Bigala Ganesh Gupta tested positive for COVID-19 and has been advised home quarantine by doctors in Hyderabad on Monday.

He is the second legislator from the district to get the virus after Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan was found to be positive on Sunday.

Nizamabad Rural MLA who had spent some time with Janagoan MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, the first ruling party MLA to have contracted the disease, got himself tested on Saturday and the result was intimated to him on Sunday. Mr. Bajireddy immediately drove down to Hyderabad and was admitted to a private hospital.

As Mr. Gupta has not shown the symptoms of the disease he was advised by the doctors to quarantine himself at home, according to sources close to him.

The urban MLA could not be reached for his comments.