Third rail line project between Vijayawada-Kazipet commissioned

The important third line project in the Grand Trunk route — Vijayawada — Kazipet tripling project, covering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States has commenced, with the SCR announcing the completion of works along the first stretch of the project between Vijayawada New West Block Hut Cabin – Cheruvumadhavaram Cabin for a distance of 16.7 km with electrification on Wednesday.

The section between Vijayawada - Kazipet is a crucial rail link situated along the Grand Trunk Route connecting northern parts with southern region of the country and hence, one of the busiest routes and witnesses continuous passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation of this section.

The Vijayawada - Kazipet tripling and electrification project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹ 1,952 crore for a distance of 219 km ( AP 35 km & TS 184 km). The preparatory works are in progress at all stretches in the entire section. A common loop line has been laid at Rayanapadu station dismantling two goods lines and electronic interlocking system has been estblished, said a press release.