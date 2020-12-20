Third pump of Yellur pump house of KLIS restored

The pump house is lifting 2,400 cusecs water now

The third pump of the Yellur pump house, the first stage of water lifting in the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), was restored on put back in operation on Sunday improving the water lifting capacity to 2,400 cusecs to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs in the areas served by the project.

According the project engineers, the first (unit-1) of the five pumps of the 5×30 megawatt pumping facility, each motor having the capacity to lift and pump 800 cusecs of water, which was submerged following a technical snag developed in unit-3 on October 16, was restored on November 20 and the second pump (unit-4) was restored and made operational on December 3.

The third pump (unit-2) was restored and put back in operation on Sunday taking the pumping capacity of the facility to 2,400 cusecs out of its total capacity to lift and pump 4,000 cusecs. The engineers stated that work on restoring one more pump (unit-5) was in progress and it would be made operational over the next two weeks.

However, restoration of the badly damaged fifth pump (unit-3) would take longer time although efforts were on to bring it back into operation before the end of this summer season.