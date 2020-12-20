Third pump of Yellur pump house of KLIS restored

The third pump of the Yellur pump house, the first stage of water lifting in the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), was restored on put back in operation on Sunday improving the water lifting capacity to 2,400 cusecs to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs in the areas served by the project.
According the project engineers, the first (unit-1) of the five pumps of the 5×30 megawatt pumping facility, each motor having the capacity to lift and pump 800 cusecs of water, which was submerged following a technical snag developed in unit-3 on October 16, was restored on November 20 and the second pump (unit-4) was restored and made operational on December 3.
The third pump (unit-2) was restored and put back in operation on Sunday taking the pumping capacity of the facility to 2,400 cusecs out of its total capacity to lift and pump 4,000 cusecs. The engineers stated that work on restoring one more pump (unit-5) was in progress and it would be made operational over the next two weeks.
However, restoration of the badly damaged fifth pump (unit-3) would take longer time although efforts were on to bring it back into operation before the end of this summer season.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath