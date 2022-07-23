Third phase of Sanjay Pada Yatra from Yadagirigutta on August 2

To cover 12 Assembly constituencies in five districts

The third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra (padayatra) by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would be commenced on August 2 at Yadagirigutta and would cover a distance of 328 km in 23 days and would be concluded on August 26 at Warangal. There would be no padayatra on August 6 as Mr. Sanjay has to cast vote in the election of Vice-President of the country. He will go to New Delhi and cast vote and return the same evening to the camp. The yatra would cover 25 mandals, one municipal corporation and 125 villages.

The 12 Assembly constituencies that would be covered by the yatra are Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Nakrekal, Thungaturthy, Jangaon, Palakurthy, Station Ghanpur, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Warangal West and Warangal East in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Hanumakonda and Warangal districts.

This will also cover two Lok Sabha constituencies – Bhongir, and Warangal.

The yatra that would commence at Yadagirigutta on August 2 would end at Hanumakonda Arts and Science College on August 26 .

Disclosing these details at a press conference at party office here on Saturday, vice- president G. Manohar Reddy and spokesperson T. Veerender Goud said that there were a lot of changes after the two phases of Praja Sangrama Yatra by Mr. Sanjay Kumar and targeting the BJP was an indication of that. Some leaders from other parties were expected to join the BJP during the third phase of padayatra, they added.

“We have held about 10 public meetings in the State in the last one year. We have held agitations on the issues that came to our notice. We have forced the government to buy paddy and brought pressure on filling of posts,” they said adding that party senior leaders would visit each constituency in advance and coordinate in conducting the programme. The leaders would be in constituencies from July 25 and start their work.

BJP Chief Ministers, deputy chief ministers and party senior leaders would participate in the programme.