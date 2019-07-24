Third motor at Annaram pump house operational

The third motor of the Annaram pump house of Kaleshwaram project at Kasipeta of Manthani mandal in Peddapally district was made operational on Wednesday afternoon.

With the operation of the third motor, the number of machines pumping water towards Sundilla barrage from Annaram has gone up to three.

According to the project engineers and the officials of work agency, Megha Engineering, the three motors are pumping nearly 9,000 cusecs together towards Sundilla and the total water pumped to the barrage from Annaram has reached about one tmc ft. Put together, the three pumps were operation for about 75 hours till Wednesday evening.

The pumping from Annaram pump house would cross one tmc ft a day after one more motor is put into operation and the four motors pump water for 24 hours.

At Kannepalli pump house, six motors were in operation lifting 13,800 cusecs of water from Medagadda barrage towards Annaram. It is stated that the flow in Godavari, from its tributary Pranahitha, at Medigadda barrage was about 10,000 cusecs.