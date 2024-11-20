 />
Third island in Telangana’s Laknavaram with 21 cottages inaugurated

Published - November 20, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The third island in Mulugu’s Laknavaram, with cottages on it, was inaugurated on Wednesday (November 20). The glamping project was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka).

Titled ‘The Cove by Freakouts’, the project was developed by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation in association with M/s Freakouts Adventure Solutions Pvt. Ltd. as per a press note.

Director of the company Vamsidhar Kothala said the property has 21 cottages. Watersports; adventure activities; artificial beach; cricket and shuttle courts; swimming pools; and a dedicated camping zone are available there.

“In keeping with its commitment to environmental sustainability, the project strictly enforces a plastic-free zone policy and integrates sustainable practices throughout its operations,” the press note read. 

