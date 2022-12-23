ADVERTISEMENT

Third ACMM to pronounce order in ED’s plea to examine Nandu Kumar

December 23, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ED seeks permission of court to record statement of accused in judicial custody

The Hindu Bureau

The Third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Nampally is likely to pronounce the order on Saturday in the criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Enforcement Directorate authorities seeking permission to examine Kore Nandu Kumar in Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) no. 48 of 2022.

ED Special Public Prosecutor D. Narendar Naik presented extensive arguments before the third ACCM court in the petition. When the magistrate sought to know what was the need for the ED officials to record Mr. Kumar’s statement when he was in judicial custody while facing charges under the sections of Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Naik explained that Mr. Kumar was facing charges, in addition to IPC sections, under Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act which was a scheduled offence. In case of a scheduled offence, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act empowers the ED officials to make inquiries and investigate details pertaining to such offence, the SPP contended.

The ED counsel argued that as per Section 65 of PMLA, Section 167 of Criminal Procedure Code is applicable and this empowers the ED authorities to examine a person. Since the person the ED officials wanted to examine was in judicial remand, they had sought permission of the court to record his statement.

Mr. Surendar Naik said before the Third ACMM court that sub-sections 2 and 3 of Section 50 of PMLA empower ED officials to summon any person in connection with a case and question them.

