Think of PM candidate before voting in Parliament elections: Kishan Reddy

February 26, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy offers prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Nacharam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has urged citizens to think of their children’s future, all-round development of the country and the next Prime Minister when casting their vote in the Parliament elections scheduled to be held in April first week.

Addressing public meetings as part of the BJP’s ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in five different places across Telangana, Mr. Reddy said the vote should be against corruption and family rule which are synonymous with the Congress. “The Congress will not even win the 40 seats it has and its leader Rahul Gandhi is sure to leave for a foreign country as soon as elections are over. The coming general elections is for the top seat in Delhi and our tours are to request people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi again for building toilets on earth to the Chandrayaan mission to the moon,” he said.

The Modi government has been giving funds directly to the panchayats for infrastructural improvement, he said and added that road development, school construction, streetlights, houses for the poor, subsidised gas cylinder, free foodgrains, etc., are all its contributions.

The Minister said while Mr. Modi has been working round the clock, Telangana ex-Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao never bothered to come to the Secretariat even for a single day and opted to work from his farmhouse. But the BRS chapter is now closed and there is no need to fret over it, he maintained.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also criticised the Congress for “cheating” people over not implementing the “six guarantees” assured ahead of Assembly elections and questioned what happened to the promised 2 lakh farm loan waiver and financial assistance to women. “People elected the Congress to power only because of their deep resentment against the KCR regime,” he said. He will be touring the capital region on Monday.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson N.V. Subash rubbished reports about the party finalising candidates for the general elections in Telangana. The central parliamentary board will be meeting on February 29 to finalise the candidates.

