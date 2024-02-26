GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Think of PM candidate before voting in Parliament elections: Kishan Reddy

February 26, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy offers prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Nacharam on Sunday.

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy offers prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Nacharam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has urged citizens to think of their children’s future, all-round development of the country and the next Prime Minister when casting their vote in the Parliament elections scheduled to be held in April first week.

Addressing public meetings as part of the BJP’s ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in five different places across Telangana, Mr. Reddy said the vote should be against corruption and family rule which are synonymous with the Congress. “The Congress will not even win the 40 seats it has and its leader Rahul Gandhi is sure to leave for a foreign country as soon as elections are over. The coming general elections is for the top seat in Delhi and our tours are to request people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi again for building toilets on earth to the Chandrayaan mission to the moon,” he said.

ALSO READ
Don’t waste vote on Congress or BRS as Modi is going to become PM: Kishan Reddy

The Modi government has been giving funds directly to the panchayats for infrastructural improvement, he said and added that road development, school construction, streetlights, houses for the poor, subsidised gas cylinder, free foodgrains, etc., are all its contributions.

The Minister said while Mr. Modi has been working round the clock, Telangana ex-Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao never bothered to come to the Secretariat even for a single day and opted to work from his farmhouse. But the BRS chapter is now closed and there is no need to fret over it, he maintained.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also criticised the Congress for “cheating” people over not implementing the “six guarantees” assured ahead of Assembly elections and questioned what happened to the promised 2 lakh farm loan waiver and financial assistance to women. “People elected the Congress to power only because of their deep resentment against the KCR regime,” he said. He will be touring the capital region on Monday.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson N.V. Subash rubbished reports about the party finalising candidates for the general elections in Telangana. The central parliamentary board will be meeting on February 29 to finalise the candidates.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.