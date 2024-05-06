ADVERTISEMENT

Think about unkept promises of Congress before deciding on choice of LS polls

May 06, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K Tarakarama Rao urges people at to teach Congress, BJP a lesson for deceiving people 

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama speaking at a roadshow at Kondapur on Monday with Chevella PC constituency candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar by his side. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The people and electorate of Greater Hyderabad believed that it is under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) the governance would be better and that was the reason why they had extended complete support to the party in the recent Assembly elections and did not give the Congress even one seat, working president of BRS K.T. Rama Rao said here on Monday.

Participating in a roadshow at Kondapur (Seri Lingamplally segment) in support of party candidate for Chevella Parliamentary Constituency Kasani Gnaneshwar, he said the City’s electorate has full of affection for party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and believes in the BRS rule and the Lok Sabha elections is another opportunity to reiterate their support in the May 13 polling.

He stated that both ‘bade bhai‘ (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and ‘chhote bhai’ (Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy) had made umpteen promises to people but had failed to fulfil them except a few. He alleged that the two parties were working with similar agenda against the interests of Telangana and it was time they were taught a fitting lesson.

Reacting to the allegation of Rahul Gandhi that BRS would join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the elections, Mr. Rama Rao sought to know whether his sister and BRS leader K. Kavitha would have been in jail nearly two months now in case there was any understanding. He reiterated that fight the BJP was possible only to leaders such as KCR, Arvind Kejriwal and M.K. Stalin and it was not possible for Congress or Rahul Gandhi.

